The Los Angeles Lakers are cruising with the defending champions currently riding a six-game winning streak heading into tonight’s matchup with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In an effort to blow off some steam, Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen on a double date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to TMZ Sports.

Although the Lakers have won six straight games, it has been anything but easy for Frank Vogel’s squad as the team has had to battle through three straight games that have gone into overtime.

One of those three games went into double overtime, with the Detroit Pistons refusing to go quietly as they were the last team to beat the reigning NBA champions before the win streak began.

After taking on the Grizzlies on Friday, the schedule won’t get any easier for the Lakers, with three out of the next four matchups set to challenge this team.

They’ll face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, followed by a highly anticipated matchup with the revamped Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Then Los Angeles will go head to head against the Miami Heat next Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch.

There are only 11 games left on the schedule for the Lakers as they approach the halfway point in the season. The NBA has yet to announce the schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.