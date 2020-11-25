The question of whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest player of all time happens to be the hottest debate in the NBA these days.

LaVar Ball, the outspoken and controversial father of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, gave his take on the debate while on NFL great Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.”

“The greatest of all time, how do you measure that?” asked the elder Ball. “You measure that by your victories and what you did in those victories. I ain’t talking about you got 12 rings and you’ve been on five different teams. I’m talking about a dude who went to the Finals who was the main guy six times in a row. “When you have losses on your record, you can’t be the greatest of all time. That dude (Jordan) ain’t got no losses in the Finals. So it’s always going to be Michael Jordan until my boys succeed that, which is going to happen.”

LaMelo Ball, another son of LaVar Ball, just got drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, whose principal owner just happens to be Jordan himself.

LaVar Ball has made quite a name for himself by making ridiculous claims about his abilities as a basketball player, as well as those of his offspring.

A few years ago, he said that he could beat the Chicago Bulls legend in a game of one-on-one and that Lonzo Ball was already better than Stephen Curry, a three-time NBA champ and two-time MVP.

LaVar Ball may or may not be right about Jordan being the G.O.A.T., but his other claims, including the one about his children surpassing Jordan in the annals of NBA history, should be taken with a huge grain of salt.