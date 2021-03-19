Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball said the other day that he’s not all that excited about facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time.

When the two went head to head on Thursday, James had a breakaway dunk and Ball initially went in pursuit of him, only to capitulate.

Ball is having a very nice season, as he was averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game coming into Thursday’s contest.

Thanks in part to his exploits, the Hornets are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

His brother Lonzo played with James two seasons ago. Lonzo Ball has spent the past couple of seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans after being dealt in the Anthony Davis trade.

Tonight’s game is a sort of homecoming for LaMelo Ball, as he grew up in Chino Hills, Calif., which is about half an hour east of downtown Los Angeles.