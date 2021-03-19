- Video: LaMelo Ball wants no part of LeBron James fast-break dunk
- Stephen A. Smith implies that LaMelo Ball should be a bit more respectful of LeBron James
- Report: Dennis Schroder is expected to get ‘well over $20 million a year’ in free agency
- Report: Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball because Magic Johnson saw it as too good of ‘Hollywood story to pass up’
- Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly took Kobe’s helicopter crash photos
- Report: Lakers and Bucks ‘are among the teams to watch’ for Isaiah Thomas
- LeBron James wants to own an NBA team: ‘I’ve got so much to give to the game’
- Mike Krzyzewski says Kobe Bryant is the best high school basketball player he’s ever seen
- Candace Parker’s disgusted reaction after Shaquille O’Neal suggests that WNBA lower its rims
- Kyle Kuzma indicates Talen Horton-Tucker would be rising star ‘like Anthony Edwards’ if he was on worse team
Video: LaMelo Ball wants no part of LeBron James fast-break dunk
-
- Updated: March 19, 2021
Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball said the other day that he’s not all that excited about facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time.
When the two went head to head on Thursday, James had a breakaway dunk and Ball initially went in pursuit of him, only to capitulate.
View this post on Instagram
Ball is having a very nice season, as he was averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game coming into Thursday’s contest.
Thanks in part to his exploits, the Hornets are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
His brother Lonzo played with James two seasons ago. Lonzo Ball has spent the past couple of seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans after being dealt in the Anthony Davis trade.
Tonight’s game is a sort of homecoming for LaMelo Ball, as he grew up in Chino Hills, Calif., which is about half an hour east of downtown Los Angeles.