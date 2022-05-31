Video: Lamar Odom flustered by infamous heckler who hugs him and annoyingly persists that he’s Kevin Garnett

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom was caught on video recently interacting with social media celebrity and comedian Gerald Huston.

When Huston went up to Odom and insisted he was meeting NBA legend Kevin Garnett, Odom was clearly somewhat annoyed and also a bit amused.

Later in the video, it appears that Huston tried to show off some silly basketball moves to get a laugh out of Odom. As a response, Odom seemingly stood up and gave Huston a bit of a shove.

“That’s a foul, bro,” Huston said.” That’s a foul, bro.”

In the age of social media, people have seemingly made entire careers out of interacting with others in surprising and annoying ways. It seems Huston is that type of person.

As for Odom, he’s been doing a solid job of keeping out of the news recently. As Lakers fans know, Odom struggled immensely in the years directly following his NBA retirement. He struggled with substance abuse issues, and he almost passed away in 2015 after being found unconscious in a brothel in Crystal, Nev.

Since then, he has seemingly been able to stay healthy after receiving treatment.

Odom spent 14 years in the league and won two NBA championships. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2010-11 NBA season. In his career, he averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Of course, Lakers fans will forever love Odom for the big roles he played in the Lakers’ championships in 2009 and 2010.