Video: Lakers superstar Anthony Davis makes huge life announcement

The Los Angeles Lakers played their last game of the 2020-21 season on June 3 as they were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

Just because their season is over, that does not mean that the Lakers players are putting their lives on hold.

Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis revealed on Thursday during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics of the WNBA that he is going to have a second child.

“I’ve been doing nothing,” said Davis when asked about how his offseason has been going. “Rehabbing, getting the groin right and playing video games. I’ve really been doing nothing. Like you said, we starting to open now so there’s not much that you really can’t do. I’m a homebody anyway so I stay in the house anyway, play video games, relax with the family, spend time with my daughter. I have a son on the way, so I’m waiting on that. Just trying to stay active and be ready for next season.”

Davis will surely have his hands full this offseason as he prepares for the birth of his son while also looking to get healthy for next season.

Last season, his second with the Lakers, Davis averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Injuries only allowed him to play 36 regular season games.