Video: Lakers fans begin riots at Staples Center, erupt with ‘Kobe’ chants after winning 17th title
- Updated: October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed the 2020 NBA championship, and the city has erupted in celebration.
Lakers fans are also using the occasion to pay homage to the memory of the man who was the driving force behind the franchise’s previous five championships.
“KOBE. KOBE. KOBE.”
STAPLES Center is the place to be rn. pic.twitter.com/BCRHxMHgDy
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 12, 2020
Los Angeles is taking to the streets outside of Staples Center after the the Lakers win championship No. 17. pic.twitter.com/w25dbE76hZ
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 12, 2020
Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a tragic helicopter crash in late January.
Shortly afterwards, current Lakers superstar LeBron James publicly dedicated the rest of the season to the elder Bryant’s memory.
By defeating a feisty and determined Miami Heat team in a six-game NBA Finals, the Purple and Gold have honored the Black Mamba’s memory the best way possible.
James led the way throughout the postseason with dominant play, and he capped it off with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Sunday.
The game was never in doubt, as the Lakers opened up an early lead, extended it to 28 at halftime and never looked back.