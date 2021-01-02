- Video: Kyle Kuzma can’t stop laughing as LeBron James mocks Anthony Davis during game vs. Spurs
Video: Kyle Kuzma can’t stop laughing as LeBron James mocks Anthony Davis during game vs. Spurs
- Updated: January 2, 2021
During Friday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James decided during one of his brief rest periods to mock Anthony Davis’ jab step, which caused Kyle Kuzma to burst out laughing.
View this post on Instagram
While Davis’ jab step is a source of amusement for his teammates, it’s been a move that’s played a part in helping the veteran reach elite status.
In truth, James’ mocking is part of the team camaraderie that the two players share along with Kuzma.
After Davis joined the Lakers prior to last season, the team went on to capture the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade. Davis and James served as the central components for that title run after quickly establishing solid chemistry that can sometimes be problematic between superstars.
The Lakers came back to defeat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 109-103, giving them a 4-2 record on the year with their last two victories coming in road matchups against the Spurs.