- Video: Kwame Brown challenges Stephen A. Smith to mutual combat
- Report: Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker could net over $12M per year in free agency
- Report: LeBron James is expected to be ‘as close to 100 percent as he can be’ for the playoffs
- Report: Dennis Schroder may not be satisfied with his role on the Lakers
- Dennis Schroder vows never to wear Kyrie Irving shoes again: ‘We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them’
- Kwame Brown: ‘Stephen Jackson, I seen you crying every time Charles Oakley ’bout to slap the s–t out you, so I know you’
- Jared Dudley accuses teams of tanking to avoid the Lakers in the playoffs
- Anthony Davis offers major salute to Lauren and Jrue Holiday after they announce incredibly charitable act
- Oddsmakers give Lakers favorable chances to repeat as champions despite upcoming play-in game vs. Warriors
- LeBron James throws shade at Solomon Hill for injuring him earlier in the season
Video: Kwame Brown challenges Stephen A. Smith to mutual combat
-
- Updated: May 18, 2021
In the wake of his controversial comments and subsequent criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, former Los Angeles Lakers center Kwame Brown delivered a profane challenge to Smith to engage in “mutual combat”
Kwame Brown goes after Stephen A Smith pic.twitter.com/ncbm6Ni6Vm
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 18, 2021
Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes had all directed criticism at Brown for failing to live up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.
Smith’s criticism of Brown came long ago, after the Lakers had traded Brown for Pau Gasol in 2008. With Gasol, the Lakers managed to win NBA titles in both 2009 and 2010, while Brown’s struggles to deliver continued.
13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown.
And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021
Brown isn’t likely to get his wish, since Smith’s comments generally are made to provoke comments from others.
However, its clear that the stigma of his unfulfilled NBA career still gnaws at Brown, with his anger reaching its peak in recent days.