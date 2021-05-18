In the wake of his controversial comments and subsequent criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, former Los Angeles Lakers center Kwame Brown delivered a profane challenge to Smith to engage in “mutual combat”

Kwame Brown goes after Stephen A Smith pic.twitter.com/ncbm6Ni6Vm — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 18, 2021

Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes had all directed criticism at Brown for failing to live up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.

Smith’s criticism of Brown came long ago, after the Lakers had traded Brown for Pau Gasol in 2008. With Gasol, the Lakers managed to win NBA titles in both 2009 and 2010, while Brown’s struggles to deliver continued.

13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown. And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021

Brown isn’t likely to get his wish, since Smith’s comments generally are made to provoke comments from others.

However, its clear that the stigma of his unfulfilled NBA career still gnaws at Brown, with his anger reaching its peak in recent days.