Video: Jayson Tatum dunks all over Russell Westbrook during Lakers-Celtics game

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum threw down an emphatic dunk over Russell Westbrook in their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tatum spun baseline on Carmelo Anthony before meeting Westbrook at the rim for the poster dunk.

The Celtics and Lakers are in a close battle in Los Angeles, and Tatum has been the star of the show.

The Celtics forward has 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and four rebounds at halftime. Boston trails the Lakers 60-55.

The Lakers are 12-12 on the season and desperately need a win to get on the right track. Boston won the first meeting between this two teams and is looking to sweep the season series.