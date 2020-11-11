Los Angeles Lakers center Javale McGee isn’t just a three-time NBA champion, he’s also a generous man.

While doing his vlog, he gave his housekeeper a surprise for her birthday.

McGee has been a key contributor for the Purple and Gold for the past two years. Although his stats aren’t exactly eye-popping, he has started most games at center and given the team a lift by protecting the rim, rebounding and running the floor.

Prior to joining L.A. in 2018, he played two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Both seasons ended with McGee and teammates winning the NBA title.

There’s a real chance McGee won’t be wearing a Lakers uniform next season. He’s entering the final season of a two-year contract, and he can opt out of it once free agency officially starts later this month.

McGee may either leave the team as a free agent, or he may even opt in and get traded for another piece such as Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul.

If McGee does indeed leave L.A., it will look even better that he treated his housekeeper to a happy birthday.