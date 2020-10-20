A possible sign that JaVale McGee may be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers has just appeared.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the center just sold his home in the San Fernando Valley.

“Just a few days after winning an NBA championship with the Lakers, the big man has sold his Encino home of five years for $2.49 million,” wrote Jack Flemming.

McGee signed with the Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season, just after the team acquired superstar LeBron James.

The former Golden State Warriors big man started every regular season game he appeared in this season, but as the playoffs proceeded, he started to fall out of the rotation.

By the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, head coach Frank Vogel opted to not even play McGee and replaced him with Dwight Howard.

McGee is in the middle of a two-year contract. The second year of the deal is a player option.

By opting out of next season, McGee can potentially go to another team and not only earn more money than the Lakers are willing to play him, but also earn a larger role.

McGee now has three championship rings. His first two came in Golden State just a couple of years ago.