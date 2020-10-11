- Report: Lakers announce drastic starting lineup change ahead of Game 6 vs. Heat
Report: Lakers announce drastic starting lineup change ahead of Game 6 vs. Heat
- Updated: October 11, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a huge change to their starting lineup heading into a critical Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, point guard Alex Caruso will take Dwight Howard’s place in the starting lineup.
JUST IN: Lakers planning to make a starting lineup change: Alex Caruso in place of Dwight Howard, reports our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/IwT2A6Y69C
— Stadium (@Stadium) October 11, 2020
This is a surprising change, but with the Heat’s relatively diminutive size with center Bam Adebayo standing at only 6-foot-9, it makes sense.
Caruso is averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the postseason.
The Lakers will try to bring home their 17th championship tonight at 4:30 p.m. PST.