The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a huge change to their starting lineup heading into a critical Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, point guard Alex Caruso will take Dwight Howard’s place in the starting lineup.

This is a surprising change, but with the Heat’s relatively diminutive size with center Bam Adebayo standing at only 6-foot-9, it makes sense.

Caruso is averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the postseason.

The Lakers will try to bring home their 17th championship tonight at 4:30 p.m. PST.