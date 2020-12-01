Even as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to defend their NBA championship, they have an eye on the future.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis hasn’t signed a contract extension yet, and reportedly, it’s because the team not only wants to go after Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer, but also because they want to target Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

According to Ramona Shelburne, Giannis isn’t the only free agent Lakers have their eye on next offseason, she brings up Kawhi and PG. According to her this is the reason for AD hasn’t decided his contract length #Lakers — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) November 30, 2020

Davis arrived in the Southland in July 2019 in a blockbuster trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis proved to be worth every bit of that price tag, as he put up huge numbers throughout the regular season and playoffs while greatly improving his outside shooting.

With LeBron James about to turn 36, it’s generally agreed that the Lakers will need to add a third star if they’re to continue to contend for championships after James greatly declines or leaves the team.

Leonard and George can both opt out of their current contracts with the Los Angeles Clippers and become free agents at the conclusion of the upcoming NBA season.

In the past, both have expressed interest in joining the Purple and Gold.