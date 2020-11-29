On Saturday, YouTube star Jake Paul took on former NBA player Nate Robinson in an intriguing undercard boxing match.

Paul was asked if he would be willing to take on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the ring.

😅 Jake Paul wants no smoke with the 👑 📽: @KingJosiah54

pic.twitter.com/Im59q0luT6 — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) November 29, 2020

“Oh s—,” said Paul. “Nah, he’s too big.”

Robinson stands just 5-foot-9 and weighs only 180 pounds, but during his 11-year NBA career, he was known as a player who possessed plenty of chutzpah.

He came off the bench the vast majority of the time and provided his teams with energy, fight and intensity.

Lakers fans will probably best remember Robinson as a member of the 2009-10 Boston Celtics team that nearly won the NBA championship on the Staples Center floor in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

In a very ugly contest, Boston took a lead early in the third quarter, only to see it evaporate as Kobe Bryant and his teammates started to find their offensive rhythm.

Robinson’s matchup with Paul was the prelude to Mike Tyson’s much-anticipated return to the boxing ring at age 54.