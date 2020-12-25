- Luka Doncic shares humbled reaction to LeBron James wanting to sign him to Team LeBron
Video: J.R. Smith drops $150,000 Lakers championship ring
- Updated: December 25, 2020
J.R. Smith is now a two-time NBA champion thanks to his contributions to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title.
Shortly after receiving his championship ring from the Lakers, he posted a video showing off his two rings.
It was during that time that he dropped his Lakers ring on the floor, seemingly almost breaking it.
View this post on Instagram
Luckily, it looks like the $150,000 ring was perfectly fine after the fall.
Smith’s tenure with the Lakers was quite short. He signed with the team shortly before the restart of the 2019-20 season.
He averaged 2.0 points per game in 10 playoff appearances with the Lakers.
It’s unclear if Smith has anything left to offer NBA teams at this point in his career. If his time in the league is indeed over, there is absolutely no doubt that he went out with a bang.
The guard has career averages of 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.