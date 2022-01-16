Video: Russell Westbrook gets into heated altercation with Aaron Gordon during Lakers-Nuggets game

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting blown out in Colorado by the Denver Nuggets, and the frustration has boiled over.

In the third quarter, Russell Westbrook attempted to drive the lane and was bumped by Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, and Westbrook immediately started talking trash to him.

Russ and Aaron Gordon get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/udqk8baiTv — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 16, 2022

Both were hit with technical fouls as a result of the incident.

The Lakers have lost their last two games, and with a 21-21 record, they are clinging to the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Yet again, defense has been their biggest culprit, as they gave up 73 points in the first half.

Westbrook has played poorly in the last several games, although he has done a great job of keeping his turnovers down.

L.A. badly needs to string together wins and not only gain but maintain some real momentum. It will hit the road for an extended trip later this month.