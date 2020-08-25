- Video: Heated Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony Get Into It in Game 4
Video: Heated Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony Get Into It in Game 4
- Updated: August 25, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are dominating Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.
L.A. scored the first 15 points of the contest and led by as many as 30 in the first half. It was aided by 17 fast-break points and a combined 40 points from LeBron James and Anthony Davis by halftime.
In danger of falling behind 3-1 in the series, the Blazers may have been driven to frustration, as Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard starting tussling at one point.
Things getting a bit chippy between Melo and Dwight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9TPUpafYkN
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2020
Both Anthony and Howard have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts with their respective teams this season.
The former Syracuse University standout looked washed up the past few seasons, and he began the 2019-20 campaign without a team.
The Blazers gave him a chance by signing him on Nov. 19, and he has responded by raising his efficiency and giving his new team a lift offensively.
Howard was once arguably the best big man in the NBA, especially on the defensive end. But during his first stint with the Purple and Gold in the 2012-13 season, he started to become a social pariah.
This season, however, Howard has been a positive influence on the team while embracing a greatly reduced role off the bench.