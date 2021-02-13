On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by a sizable margin early for the umpteenth time in a row, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies.

As L.A. started to make a rally in the second quarter, LeBron James appeared to flop, and the hometown announcers for the Memphis Grizzlies were beside themselves.

The Grizzles announcers are fed up with LeBron’s flopping @thisleague pic.twitter.com/T0aEM3H2md — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2021

James may not be known as a big-time flopper, but he does have something of a history of doing so.

In fact, several years ago, James flopping even became a meme for a little while that was known as “LeBroning.”

After struggling at both ends early, the Lakers finally pulled even late in the third quarter, then started to exert control over the young Grizzlies afterward.

L.A. is looking to extend its six-game winning streak before a big matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.