- Video: Grizzlies announcers lose their minds after LeBron James flops
- Video: LeBron James and Anthony Davis seen on double date at posh Los Angeles restaurant
- Report: Rare pair of sneakers Kobe Bryant gifted LeBron James in 2002 going up for auction
- Kyle Kuzma gushes over LeBron James’ incredible endurance at 36: ‘That dude’s a beast’
- Markieff Morris doesn’t understand how he could be taken out of Lakers rotation after contributing in playoffs last season
- Alex Caruso skyrockets into top 10 for All-Star voting among Western Conference guards
- Anthony Davis says politics could get in the way of LeBron James winning MVP this season
- Anthony Davis gives optimistic update on his lingering Achilles injury
- Former Lakers center boldly claims Talen Horton-Tucker will be an All-Star in the ‘near future’
- Report: LeBron James surpasses Kevin Durant for No. 1 spot in NBA All-Star voting
Video: Grizzlies announcers lose their minds after LeBron James flops
-
- Updated: February 13, 2021
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by a sizable margin early for the umpteenth time in a row, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies.
As L.A. started to make a rally in the second quarter, LeBron James appeared to flop, and the hometown announcers for the Memphis Grizzlies were beside themselves.
The Grizzles announcers are fed up with LeBron’s flopping @thisleague pic.twitter.com/T0aEM3H2md
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2021
James may not be known as a big-time flopper, but he does have something of a history of doing so.
In fact, several years ago, James flopping even became a meme for a little while that was known as “LeBroning.”
After struggling at both ends early, the Lakers finally pulled even late in the third quarter, then started to exert control over the young Grizzlies afterward.
L.A. is looking to extend its six-game winning streak before a big matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.