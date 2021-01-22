   Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo commits flagrant foul with vicious elbow on Montrezl Harrell - Lakers Daily
Home / Videos / Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo commits flagrant foul with vicious elbow on Montrezl Harrell

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo commits flagrant foul with vicious elbow on Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane looking to score.

Instead, he was called for a flagrant foul, as he ran into the Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and knocked him to the ground.

At first, the play was called an offensive foul, but it was then changed to a flagrant foul.

Some may feel the call was questionable, but Antetokounmpo led with his elbows, and Harrell remained on the floor for a few seconds while writhing in pain.

The Greek Freak is known as a physical player and has gained a fair amount of muscle and strength in recent years.

Harrell has gotten a fair amount of criticism for what some feel is a lack of defense, but he is among the league leaders in offensive fouls drawn. His overall energy, effort and ferocity can never be questioned.