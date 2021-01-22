- Lakers legend Magic Johnson’s incredible tribute after passing of Hank Aaron
- LeBron James and Anthony Davis on injury report for Saturday night’s game vs. Bulls
- LeBron James and Kevin Durant come to Donovan Mitchell’s defense amidst Shaquille O’Neal criticism
- How long will the Lakers’ championship window really last with an aging LeBron James?
- Anthony Davis recounts epic story of first time he played against Kobe Bryant
- Lakers superstar Anthony Davis not happy with his play of late: ‘I suck right now’
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo commits flagrant foul with vicious elbow on Montrezl Harrell
- Skip Bayless says Lakers should be ‘very concerned’ about ‘disaster’ LeBron James 4th quarters
- Anthony Davis reveals how Marc Gasol and LeBron James have helped to improve his passing
- Lakers release injury report for Thursday’s huge matchup vs. Bucks
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo commits flagrant foul with vicious elbow on Montrezl Harrell
-
- Updated: January 22, 2021
In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane looking to score.
Instead, he was called for a flagrant foul, as he ran into the Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and knocked him to the ground.
Giannis got a flagrant foul for this elbow to Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/q5kE79HNgW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2021
At first, the play was called an offensive foul, but it was then changed to a flagrant foul.
Some may feel the call was questionable, but Antetokounmpo led with his elbows, and Harrell remained on the floor for a few seconds while writhing in pain.
The Greek Freak is known as a physical player and has gained a fair amount of muscle and strength in recent years.
Harrell has gotten a fair amount of criticism for what some feel is a lack of defense, but he is among the league leaders in offensive fouls drawn. His overall energy, effort and ferocity can never be questioned.