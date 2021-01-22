In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane looking to score.

Instead, he was called for a flagrant foul, as he ran into the Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and knocked him to the ground.

Giannis got a flagrant foul for this elbow to Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/q5kE79HNgW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2021

At first, the play was called an offensive foul, but it was then changed to a flagrant foul.

Some may feel the call was questionable, but Antetokounmpo led with his elbows, and Harrell remained on the floor for a few seconds while writhing in pain.

The Greek Freak is known as a physical player and has gained a fair amount of muscle and strength in recent years.

Harrell has gotten a fair amount of criticism for what some feel is a lack of defense, but he is among the league leaders in offensive fouls drawn. His overall energy, effort and ferocity can never be questioned.