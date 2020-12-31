- Video: Furious Gregg Popovich gets ejected in 2nd quarter of Lakers-Spurs game
Video: Furious Gregg Popovich gets ejected in 2nd quarter of Lakers-Spurs game
- Updated: December 31, 2020
In the first half of Wednesday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich got ejected for arguing with the officials over an alleged non-call.
Greg Popovich was just ejected from the gamepic.twitter.com/sonsgUaPbW
— Laker Highlight (@LakerHighlight) December 31, 2020
It happened when Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan drove to the basket against Marc Gasol and missed a layup. There appeared to be some contact between Gasol and DeRozan, but no foul was called.
At the same time, Anthony Davis and Drew Eubanks collided while attempting to box each other out. There appeared to be contact between the two, but again no call was made.
At the other end, Lakers guard Dennis Schroder scored a wide open layup on the ensuing fast break to add to Popovich’s pain.
At halftime, the Lakers led the Spurs 63-53 and were led by LeBron James’ 17 points.