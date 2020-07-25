Video: Fashion Model Winnie Harlow Sends Kyle Kuzma Epic Birthday Gift Using Airplane

Today is the 25th birthday of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, and he got an amazing birthday present from his beloved.

Canadian-born model Winnie Harlow had an airplane fly over the NBA’s bubble environment in Orlando, Fla. to wish her man a happy birthday.

After quickly emerging as a diamond in the rough in his first two NBA seasons, Kuzma has had a rough 2019-20 season thus far.

He was pegged as the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially after averaging 18.7 points a game last year.

But it has been a struggle for the Flint, Mich. native this season, as he’s putting up just 12.5 points a game while shooting just 43.2 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from 3-point range.

Granted, his minutes are down from 33.1 a game last season to 24.6 this season, but he’s been unable to find his rhythm on a consistent basis.

However, Kuzma’s talent as an offensive threat is undeniable, and with Avery Bradley not playing in the restart of the season, Kuzma has an opportunity to return to the form he showed prior to this season.