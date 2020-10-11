- Video: Evan Fournier destroys Lakers, says they complain about fouls entire game
- Updated: October 11, 2020
Some players have expressed dissatisfaction on how the Los Angeles Lakers have allegedly tried to control the referees during games.
Several weeks ago, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray accused the Lakers of manipulating the referees in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Recently, it was Orlando Magic wing Evan Fournier’s turn to take a shot at the Lakers for their incessant complaining.
“Our first pre-bubble game was against the Lakers, and they complained from the first to the last minute, although it was a scrimmage, no TVs or anything,” Fournier said. “It’s just how the Lakers approach games.”
With the Lakers’ aggressive style of play, they are bound to draw contact and get fouled on plenty of offensive possessions. When the whistles do not go their way, it is natural for them to call the attention of the referees on missed calls.
Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for his ability to draw fouls, especially when he drives strong to the basket. Throughout his career, he has averaged 8.0 free throw attempts per game in the regular season. In the postseason, that number increases to 9.0 attempts per contest.
Like his teammate, Anthony Davis has also shown a knack for getting to the free throw line. In his first regular season in the purple and gold, the four-time All-NBA First Team selection averaged 8.5 attempts per game from the charity stripe.