Video: Disgusted LeBron James seen leaving Lakers game halfway through 4th quarter of Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst beatings ever in Game 5 of their best-of-seven against the Phoenix Suns, and LeBron James didn’t even want to see the ending.

He was taken out of the game to start the fourth quarter, and he left the bench before the game even ended.

LeBron leaves the game early against the Suns

James’ numbers in Game 5 (24 points on 9-of-19 field-goal shooting and seven assists) looked passable, but they didn’t have nearly the impact one would expect.

After jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter, the roof gradually caved in on the Lakers, as they fell behind by 30 at halftime and never recovered.

L.A. was without superstar big man Anthony Davis on Tuesday, who was ruled out shortly before tipoff due to a groin strain.

The Lakers aren’t done yet. Game 6 will be in Southern California on Thursday, and if the Lakers win, the decisive Game 7 will be back in Arizona on Saturday.

To this point, a LeBron James-led team has never lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.