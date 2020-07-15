Video: Dion Waiters Seen Going in on Intense Workout as Lakers Gear Up for Resumption

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Dion Waiters in early March, he was coming off a failed stint with the Miami Heat.

But perhaps Waiters is determined to make a good impression this time around, as evidenced by a video of him working out on an exercise bike.

Waiters has always been a talented player. As the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, he has averaged double figures in scoring in all but two of his eight seasons.

He is also a capable secondary ball-handler, who has the ability to, on occasion, create open shots for his teammates.

But Waiters hasn’t been the most upstanding citizen. He was suspended three times by the Heat this season, and the team eventually pulled the plug by trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies subsequently waived him, allowing the Lakers to claim him off waivers.

With Avery Bradley deciding not to play in the NBA’s bubble environment and Rajon Rondo out with an injured thumb, Waiters may now have a prime opportunity to be a positive element on a championship-caliber team.