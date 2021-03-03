The Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a grind-it-out affair against the red-hot Phoenix Suns when things started getting a little physical.

In the second quarter, Suns star Devin Booker lost his balance, then grabbed the ankle of Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, causing him to fall.

Things getting chippy between D-Book and KCP. pic.twitter.com/I55n7sK3ZL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2021

Booker was assessed a common foul for the incident.

Over the last few years, the University of Kentucky product has emerged as one of the NBA’s bright young stars. He played particularly well during the eight seeding games in the league’s bubble last summer, and as a result, he finally garnered the recognition he deserves.

This season, Booker was named as a replacement for injured Laker Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, has been mired in a miserable shooting slump over the last several games.