Video: Derek Fisher accidentally calls Russell Westbrook ‘Russell Westbrick’ during Lakers postgame

- Updated: November 3, 2021
Eight games into his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar guard Russell Westbrook is starting to fit in well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Although Westbrook had a nice game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, former Laker Derek Fisher used a pejorative nickname during postgame coverage to refer to him.
Derek Fisher accidentally calls Russell Westbrook “Russell Westbrick” pic.twitter.com/a79b3CxO7C
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 3, 2021
After struggling in his first few contests with the Purple and Gold, Westbrook seems to be finding his niche.
Against Houston, he had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against just three turnovers. He also shot an efficient 10-of-21 from the field.
Turnovers and shooting percentages were a problem for the University of California, Los Angeles product to start the season, but it seems like he is rectifying both issues.
On Sunday he had 20 points, eight boards and nine assists and just two turnovers. Two days before that he had 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and four turnovers.
The Lakers as a team looked pretty spry offensively on Tuesday, especially with their transition game, but their defense prevented them from getting an easy win against the moribund Rockets.
However, the Big 3 of Westbrook, James and Davis was too much for Houston, as they delivered L.A. a 119-117 win.