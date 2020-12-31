Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell makes a living out of punking opponents, but in Wednesday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs, he got a taste of his own medicine.

Spurs big man Drew Eubanks blocked a dunk attempt by Harrell on one end, then guard DeMar DeRozan threw down a nasty dunk in Harrell’s face seconds later.

DeMar DeRozan just nearly ended Montrezl Harrell’s life 😳 pic.twitter.com/btLdCEGnPE — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 31, 2020

All things considered, Harrell is off to a pretty good start as a Laker this season. His scoring, rebounding, energy and ferocity is making a noticeable impact on the team.

Last season, the Lakers bench was suspiciously thin. At times, the bench struggled offensively, especially when LeBron James wasn’t out on the court to stabilize the bench unit.

Harrell was signed by the Purple and Gold last month in one of the most surprising offseason moves across the league. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.