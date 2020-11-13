Responding to rumors swirling about San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan possibly being acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers, DeRozan simply replied that he was ready to play for any team that acquires him.

The 31-year-old DeRozan addressed trade rumors during an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast and appeared to have no problem with the prospect of playing for the Lakers.

Last month, DeRozan had indicated that he wanted to be traded away from the Spurs after having been traded to the team in 2018 as part of the deal to send Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite his unhappiness with the Spurs, DeRozan’s on-court performance remained consistent during the 2019-20 campaign. In 68 regular season games, he averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Since the Lakers already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis starting at forward, DeRozan would presumably be shifted to shooting guard with the Lakers, where he’s played over the course of his 11 NBA seasons.

DeRozan has a player option for the 2020-21 season, which he’s expected to pick up. If not, then he becomes an unrestricted free agent, though fitting his contract within the Lakers’ salary cap may be more difficult than actually acquiring him