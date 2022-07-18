Former MLB star Curt Schilling took to Twitter recently to send out a heated tweet in response to something Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said about WNBA star Brittney Griner.

As many basketball fans know, Griner has been detained in Russia for months and is currently on trial for criminal charges after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at a Russian airport.

Schilling, who has also made a name for himself as a political commentator on conservative media outlet BlazeTV, seemed quite heated about Griner’s story as well as James’ support of her.

I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? https://t.co/3SPJ5KJyA6 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) July 18, 2022

This is far from the only time that Schilling has taken to social media to offer fairly dramatic and extreme points of view. Several years ago, Schilling was fired from ESPN after he posted disturbing anti-trans content.

He has also compared Muslim extremists to Nazis, called the scientific theory of evolution into question and defended the use of the Confederate flag.

He also tweeted out support for the riot that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Of course, many individuals involved in that have faced serious criminal charges on United States soil.

Schilling was also reportedly connected to an online fundraising group that turned out to be fraudulent. He was on the advisory board for the “We Build the Wall” group that led to four indictments being handed down.

As for James, he surely will pay very little attention to Schilling or his statement. After all, he is very used to individuals trying to get a rise out of him. James will instead likely continue to try to raise awareness and support for Griner.