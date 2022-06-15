- Video: Carmelo Anthony coaches up his son during heartwarming workout, teaches him some nifty moves
- Updated: June 15, 2022
Though Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony’s best basketball is behind him, he seems to be making sure that he teaches all of his wisdom and skill to his son Kiyan.
The younger Anthony is just 15 years old, but he has already shown a pretty impressive level of ability on the basketball court.
In a recent video, the father and son can be seen training together, with the elder Anthony teaching some of his classic moves to his teenage son.
This workout was so special to me. @kiyananthony is really getting so much better. He learns from @carmeloanthony day in and day out pic.twitter.com/bclKZRMLtV
— Chris Joseph Brickley (@Cbrickley603) June 15, 2022
Right now, it is hard to predict how much basketball potential the younger Anthony truly has. He clearly has the ability to shoot the ball, and he seems to already be quite tall for his age.
One thing that is clear is that he is far less polished than his father. However, that comes as no surprise given the countless reps the 10-time All-Star has executed throughout his basketball career.
The elder Anthony is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It is unclear if he will return to the Lakers.
In the 2021-22 season, the elder Anthony played well despite the disastrous season his team endured. In 69 games, he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
At 38 years of age, he has successfully transitioned from being a superstar to a valuable role player.
It will be interesting to see where he decides to continue his NBA career. It will also be fascinating to see if his son can follow in his footsteps and one day begin an NBA career of his own.