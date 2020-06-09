Video: Bronny James Names His Top 5 Favorite NBA Players

Bronny James was recently asked to name his top five favorite NBA players while playing NBA 2K20.

Unfortunately, his famous father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron, didn’t make the cut. That’s because the younger James was told to pick five players other than his dad.

“Top five, ok,” the younger James said. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], James Harden, Dame (Damian Lillard), AD (Anthony Davis) and KD (Kevin Durant).”

He qualified his answer by saying that the list wasn’t in any particular order, either to avoid controversy or mainly because he was too busy playing NBA 2K20 to think through his list and rank the players.

All five players are perennial All-Stars who are widely considered to be among the league’s best. Durant, however, is the only one who hasn’t played this season due to an injury he suffered during last year’s Finals.

It would be interesting to know which of the five would be bumped off the Sierra Canyon School player’s list if his father were allowed to be on it.

The younger James is naturally expected to mention his father as his favorite player, considering how much the four-time MVP has been investing in his son’s burgeoning basketball career.

Last December, the 6-foot-2 undergraduate hit the go-ahead shot to give the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers a 59-56 win over his father’s old high school St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Fighting Irish.