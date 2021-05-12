Filmmaker Spike Lee is well known as a huge New York Knicks fan, and he made the trip out to Southern California to see his beloved team play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Lakers managed to pull out a narrow victory in overtime, and afterward, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis taunted Lee.

Anthony Davis having some fun with Spike Lee after the Lakers beat the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/zuuoMhvuwi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 12, 2021

It was a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair throughout, which seemed to bode well for the Knicks, who are one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, L.A. managed to force overtime, where second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker hit a big 3-pointer to help ensure victory.

Forward Kyle Kuzma helped tremendously with 23 points, while center Andre Drummond pitched in with 16 points, 18 rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Lakers still have a chance of finishing with the sixth seed in the Western Conference and avoiding the play-in tournament. They will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening.