- Video: Anthony Davis smacks Talen Horton-Tucker across the head after his final shot attempt
- Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Monday’s contest vs. Nuggets
- LeBron James admits he ‘fueled the wrong conversation’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting
- Kyle Kuzma lets it be known that he wants to see Marc Gasol get more playing time for Lakers
- Dennis Schroder claims everyone on Lakers is vaccinated except him and LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James to miss Lakers game vs. Nuggets, uncertain for game vs. Clippers
- Richard Jefferson breaks down exactly why he considers LeBron James to be best scorer of all time
- Report: Dennis Schroder expected to miss 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols
- Latest survey shows Brooklyn Nets more hated team than Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James on NBA’s play-in tournament: ‘Whoever came up with that s–t needs to be fired’
Video: Anthony Davis smacks Talen Horton-Tucker across the head after his final shot attempt
-
- Updated: May 3, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a huge win on Monday night as they beat the Denver Nuggets 93-89 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker came up with the game-clinching bucket with 15.1 seconds remaining shortly after throwing up a wild backwards shot that missed badly.
THT came through in crunchtime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZelJA7Iz1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2021
Perhaps the initial errant shot was why superstar teammate Anthony Davis decided to give Horton-Tucker a friendly slap across the head as the Nuggets called a timeout.
he straight up smacked the back of his head like a mom who caught you breaking curfew 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zlqhXwOre8
— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) May 4, 2021
Horton-Tucker finished the game with 10 points and three assists, while Davis ended his night with a team-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Things won’t get any easier for the Lakers as they have a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night followed by a Friday game against the desperate Portland Trail Blazers.