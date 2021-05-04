The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a huge win on Monday night as they beat the Denver Nuggets 93-89 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker came up with the game-clinching bucket with 15.1 seconds remaining shortly after throwing up a wild backwards shot that missed badly.

THT came through in crunchtime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZelJA7Iz1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2021

Perhaps the initial errant shot was why superstar teammate Anthony Davis decided to give Horton-Tucker a friendly slap across the head as the Nuggets called a timeout.

he straight up smacked the back of his head like a mom who caught you breaking curfew 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zlqhXwOre8 — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) May 4, 2021

Horton-Tucker finished the game with 10 points and three assists, while Davis ended his night with a team-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Things won’t get any easier for the Lakers as they have a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night followed by a Friday game against the desperate Portland Trail Blazers.