Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, and the team made sure to hook him up with a cake to celebrate.

Westbrook was about to blow out the candles on his cake, but Anthony Davis intervened and made sure the nine-time All-Star didn’t do so with COVID-19 still ongoing.

The Lakers hooked Brodie up with a birthday cake 🎂 (via @nunnbetter_) pic.twitter.com/8VZsIkPo5V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2021

The Lakers seem to be having a good time amid their two-game winning streak. The team has done a nice job of earning some hard-fought wins lately in LeBron James’ absence.

Westbrook has been carrying a big load with James sidelined. L.A. has played four straight contests without James. In that span, Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Those are certainly some big numbers, but over the same span, he’s also shooting 35.6 percent from the field and turning the ball over 6.3 times per game. There has arguably been an equal amount of good and bad with Westbrook lately.

Regardless, the former MVP will hope to have a nice birthday and get the Lakers a win in the process. L.A. will host the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday evening in a game that the Lakers are favored.

L.A. is 7-5 on the young season and is looking to improve its position in the Western Conference standings. James’ eventual return will surely help with that.

After landing in the play-in tournament last season, the Lakers are certainly hoping to take care of business in the 2021-22 regular season and avoid a repeat of the 2020-21 campaign. Time will tell if they’re able to do so.