Video: Anthony Davis goes down with scary injury in 1st quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have been very competitive with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff series.

However, Anthony Davis went out of the game late in the second quarter after appearing to suffer some sort of right shoulder or arm injury, and it appeared he wasn’t able to move his right arm afterward.

Anthony Davis just said, "I can't move my arm." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 16, 2023

AD: “I can’t move my arm.” Hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Js9CZX61Dp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2023

Davis had a strong first half, putting up 10 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots while shooting 5-of-10 from the field. Thanks to his aggressive play, the Lakers were able to get out to an early lead in the first quarter.

Davis’ defensive dominance helped spark L.A.’s fast break, but once he went back to the locker room following his apparent injury, the Grizzlies responded with a bit of a spurt to give themselves a 65-59 halftime lead.

Needless to say, everyone in Southern California is holding their breath regarding Davis’ status and prognosis.

He had an outstanding regular season, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. But he missed several weeks at midseason when he sustained a stress injury in his right foot.

Injuries have always been the big bugaboo for Davis. For whatever reason, he has always been injury-prone, and his injuries have sometimes occurred at very inopportune times.

Two years ago, the Lakers were up 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs over the Phoenix Suns and seemed on their way to a series win when he injured his groin in Game 4 and missed most of the rest of the series. From that point on, the Suns had their way with L.A.

Then, as now, L.A. was the seventh seed in the Western Conference looking to pull off a sizable upset.