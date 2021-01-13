Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, and one play in his team’s Tuesday contest against the Houston Rockets exemplified it.

In the third quarter, the Rockets’ Sterling Brown attempted to dunk on Davis on a fast break, but Davis blocked it and controlled it to LeBron James to start a Lakers fast break.

Davis had an interesting reaction immediately after the play.

Davis had a slow start to the season, especially when it came to blocking shots, but he’s picked it up of late. In each of his previous four games, he has had three blocked shots.

Last season, the University of Kentucky standout averaged 2.3 rejections per game and was a frontrunner for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

For most of Tuesday’s contest, the Lakers had a huge lead, thanks in large part to Davis’ exploits at both ends of the floor.