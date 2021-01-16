- Video: Anthony Davis destroys Zion Williamson at the rim during Lakers-Pelicans matchup
Video: Anthony Davis destroys Zion Williamson at the rim during Lakers-Pelicans matchup
- Updated: January 16, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one of the NBA’s most ferocious finishers at the rim, but he was no match for Anthony Davis early in Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.
When Williamson drove to the hoop, Davis rejected him.
Anthony Davis takes Zion Williamson’s lunch money. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iWvWikbKM3
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 16, 2021
Davis has always been one of the league’s best shot-blockers and rim protectors. As of late, he has been on a shot-blocking rampage, as he had five rejections against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
Last season, he was a prime candidate for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
So far this season, Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game as he’s played a huge role in the Lakers holding the league’s best record.