New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one of the NBA’s most ferocious finishers at the rim, but he was no match for Anthony Davis early in Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Williamson drove to the hoop, Davis rejected him.

Davis has always been one of the league’s best shot-blockers and rim protectors. As of late, he has been on a shot-blocking rampage, as he had five rejections against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Last season, he was a prime candidate for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

So far this season, Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game as he’s played a huge role in the Lakers holding the league’s best record.