Victor Wembanyama graces LeBron James and Anthony Davis with his presence during Lakers-Wolves game

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-2 phenom from France, is widely considered to be the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has a rare skill set for someone of his size, and some have even dubbed him a generational talent.

He was on hand for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Thursday preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, which gave him an opportunity to meet both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James made it known that he is one of those who thinks Wembanyama is a generational talent. Last night, following L.A.’s contest versus the Phoenix Suns, he said the 18-year-old phenom is “an alien,” and he meant it with the utmost respect.

LeBron has high praise for Victor Wembanyama ⭐ pic.twitter.com/c4H2L75s1a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2022

The big man has a smooth shooting touch and the ability to handle the ball and make plays off the bounce, not to mention the ability to protect the rim and anchor a defense. This rare package of skills has made scouts across the land drool about his ultimate potential in the years to come.

The other night, he had an incredible all-around performance versus the G League Ignite in front of a large group of scouts, which has raised his profile, not to mention the expectations people have for him.

36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks for Victor Wembanyama against G League Ignite. Was +25 in a 6 point win. Extraordinary two games in the US in front of 200 NBA scouts and executives showing he has a chance to potentially be one of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/tcuLXibsY9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 6, 2022

It will be interesting to see how many NBA teams attempt to tank this season in order to increase their chances of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft in order to be able to nab Wembanyama.

James is no stranger to the type of hype that surrounds the big man right now. When he was playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his native Akron, Ohio, he was the constant subject of unprecedented attention.