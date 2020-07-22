Vast Majority of ESPN Panel Predicts That LeBron James Will Win at Least 1 More Title in Career

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on a mission to win an NBA championship this year.

The ESPN NBA forecast panel believes that James will win at least one more title over the remainder of his career.

“As long as 2020 free agent Anthony Davis returns in the offseason, as expected, James should continue to have a strong chance to win it all,” ESPN’s NBA insiders wrote. “More than 82 percent of our panel predicts he’ll get at least one more.”

63.4 percent on the panel predicted that James will win one more title in his career. 17.1 percent predicted James will win two more. 2.4 percent thinks James is in store for three more, which would put him at a total of six titles in his career, tying Michael Jordan.

Only 17.1 percent predicted that James will never reach the mountaintop again in his NBA career.

James, 35, is in year 17 of his illustrious career.

Although the four-time MVP is getting older, his production doesn’t appear to be slowing down. James is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

In addition to the forward averaging a career-high in dimes, he is leading the entire association in that category. From an individual perspective, James continues to dominate the league.

Furthermore, the veteran is paired up with All-Star Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. The duo has the Lakers with the top record in the Western Conference.

Assuming Davis re-signs with the Lakers for the long haul, he and James figure to enjoy many more chances at winning a title past this season.

The big man is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers resume their 2019-20 campaign against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.