Director of original ‘Space Jam’ rips LeBron James and ‘boring’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

- Updated: July 22, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ latest film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has been on the receiving end of criticism since it was released earlier this month.
One person who has taken a shot at the movie is Joe Pytka, the director of the original “Space Jam” film.
“Pytka says this new BB has no connection to previous depictions — something they paid close attention to with the OG ‘Space Jam,'” reported TMZ. “In short, he says the new version ‘looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.'”
Pytka also said that the film was “so boring, he couldn’t finish it in one sitting.”
Some of those who have watched the new motion picture have panned it for focusing too much on the intellectual properties of Warner Bros. Studios. A number of critics have even deemed the film as merely a promotional opportunity for the production company’s other movies and characters.
Even so, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hit it big at the box office last weekend, making it clear that a lot of people support the film.