Dejounte Murray blown away by what LeBron James did with him after Seattle CrawsOver pro-am cancellation

Over the weekend, there was a lot of hype in Seattle over a CrawsOver pro-am game that was supposed to take place and include the likes of LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and more.

Though the game ended up getting cut short due to court conditions, NBA stars that had come for the game still spent a fair amount of time on the court working on their craft.

Following the experience, Murray took to social media to post pictures of himself working out alongside James. Murray, who is a local to the Seattle area, also took the time to thank James for his presence at the game.

It’s pretty great to see just how much of an impact James has on the players that idolize him in the NBA. At 37 years old, he is now old enough to play alongside young men who watched much of the first half of his career from home.

For Murray, getting the chance to learn from James is clearly a dream come true.

It’s nice to see Murray in a more positive light as well. For much of the offseason, he’s been in headlines for beefing with star rookie Paolo Banchero.

Murray has come off as somewhat petty in a lot of those in-person and online interactions.

Though the game itself was not able to finish, it seems that fans got what they came for in terms of seeing some of the league’s biggest stars play in Seattle.