The Los Angeles Lakers got the best of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night to pick up a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers center Dwight Howard reportedly mocked Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during Game 2. However, it appears some of the Nuggets’ staff did not like the backup center’s jeer against Jokic.

“A small group of Nuggets staffers, including one of Jokic’s biggest supporters in assistant strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger, did not take kindly to the mocking that had taken place all game long and returned to the court to shout back,” Sam Amick of The Atheltic wrote. “The two sides exchanged words, and eventually retreated to their corners that came with conflicting emotions.”

Howard, 34, has played an integral role off the Lakers’ bench this season. He put up 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest this past regular season.

The big man barely got to play in the Lakers’ second-round series versus the small-ball Houston Rockets. The Lakers won the series against the Rockets in five games.

Now, it seems like Howard is savoring being back on the floor and hampering Jokic. In the first couple games of the conference finals, the former All-Star has collected a combined 16 points, five boards and two blocks.

The Lakers slightly edged out the Nuggets in Game 2, as superstar Anthony Davis hit an incredible game-winner at the buzzer. Davis concluded the night with 31 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Game 3 of the entertaining series takes place on Tuesday night.