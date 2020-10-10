Late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, LeBron James appeared to be carrying the Los Angeles Lakers towards their 17th championship.

He made several clutch baskets down the stretch, yet with his team trailing by one with seconds remaining, he passed up the shot and instead dished the ball to Danny Green, who missed a 3-pointer.

Former NBA player and current ESPN commentator Jay Williams criticized James for not taking what could’ve been the title-clinching shot.

Yes Danny Green was open but I don’t care what no one says… Bron needed to shoot that shot. PERIOD. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) October 10, 2020

Even if the four-time MVP was in the wrong for refusing to take the final shot, he did almost everything right on Friday.

He scored 40 points and added 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals to help the Lakers’ cause.

It was also one of James’ most efficient playoff games ever, as he shot 15-of-21 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

One of the few knocks on James is that he has, at times, seemed reluctant to take potential game-winning shots throughout his career.

He’ll have a chance to rectify matters in Game 6 on Sunday.