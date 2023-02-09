Shannon Sharpe says Scotty Pippen Jr. should request trade from Lakers because of Malik Beasley

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Malik Beasley from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. Due to Beasley’s dating history with Larsa Pippen, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has come forward to claim that Scotty Pippen Jr. must now request a trade out of L.A.

“If I’m Scotty Pippen Jr., I want a trade,” he said. “Malik Beasley coming to my team, I got to go. I’ma fight it.”

Beasley and the elder Pippen were seen together back in 2020, and while it doesn’t seem as though their relationship lasted very long, it could still make things awkward for the new teammates.

If the Lakers had to choose between the younger Pippen and Beasley, they would surely choose Beasley.

He’s putting up 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season, and while his shooting splits are down, he has proven the ability to be a fantastic shooter at different points in his NBA career.

Beasley has a real shot to start for the Lakers at the shooting guard spot.

As for the younger Pippen, he has played in just six NBA games in his young career. He’s averaging 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes per game in those six appearances.

Despite Sharpe’s emphatic recommendation for the young baller, it seems rather unlikely that the younger Pippen would request a trade. After all, it is pretty unheard of for a player as young and unestablished as he is to do anything but be grateful to be on a roster.

It would be especially shocking considering the fact that he is an undrafted rookie.

Now with Beasley is on the Lakers roster, along with Russell and fellow addition Jarred Vanderbilt, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers make any final moves in the final hours of the pre-trade deadline market.

The team certainly got better with the deal. However, there is no doubt that another move or two to add even more talent would go a long way in helping the Lakers gain a foothold in the wide-open Western Conference.