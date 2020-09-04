- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 4, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will open their second-round series against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Here’s when and how to watch the Lakers take on the No. 4-seeded Rockets online and on TV:
Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. PST.
TV Channels: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch Lakers vs. Rockets here
Odds: Lakers -6.0 | O/U: 226.5
The Lakers are coming off a series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers lost Game 1 to Portland 100-93, but they bounced back with four consecutive wins to take the series.
As for Houston, the Rockets were pushed to the brink in the first round. However, they were able to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
The series between the Lakers and the Rockets will feature a pair of superstar duos. The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Houston features All-Star guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
The Lakers were 1-2 against the Rockets this season. In their last matchup on Aug. 6, Houston defeated Los Angeles 113-97.
The top-seeded Lakers will look to start the series out on the right foot with a win in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.