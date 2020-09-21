The Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals behind an epic game-winning 3-pointer by Anthony Davis.

Davis, who finished with a team-high 31 points, was guarded by Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic at points during the game.

When Jokic went to guard Davis late in the first quarter, Lakers big men Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee took shots at Jokic, as they expected Davis to dominate him.

“Late in the first quarter of the Lakers’ Western Conference finals Game 2 victory on Sunday, Davis walked to his post spot near the Lakers’ bench while Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. was at the line,” Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes wrote. “Nikola Jokic followed Davis and the two bigs were all alone. “Once the Lakers’ bench saw it was Jokic tasked with guarding Davis, it brought the noise with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard screaming, ‘Thanksgiving, steak dinner, appetizers, filet mignon and potatoes, a glass of champagne!’”

While Jokic struggled to contain Davis, he certainly impressed in Game 2. He finished the night with 30 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals.

However, in the end, Davis was just too dominant on Sunday night, and the Lakers are in a great position to win the series because of it.

Los Angeles will look to build on its 2-0 lead when the Lakers play Denver on Tuesday.