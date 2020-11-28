- Lakers superstar LeBron James salutes Sarah Fuller for historic achievement
- Updated: November 28, 2020
On Saturday, college football history was made by Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference college football game suiting up for Vanderbilt University.
Ahead of Fuller’s historic moment, LeBron James took to Instagram to praise the Commodores kicker.
As usual, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is up to speed on historical events in professional sports and is all for progressive moments like Fuller taking the field on Saturday.
As for James, the four-time NBA champion is gearing up for the upcoming season, which will get underway in a matter of weeks. The season will begin on Dec. 22.
James will be looking to add to his legacy as he strives for a fifth NBA title and continues his pursuit to be the league’s all-time leading scorer.