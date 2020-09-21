Even posthumously, Kobe Bryant continues to inspire the Los Angeles Lakers.

Right after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Davis appeared to pay tribute to the late Lakers legend.

AD appears to say “KOBE” after hitting the buzzer beater. (h/t @kobemurals) pic.twitter.com/8s7psKnrz3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 21, 2020

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash nearly eight months ago.

Shortly afterward, LeBron James seemed determined to dedicate the rest of the season to the Black Mamba’s memory.

The elder Bryant became an icon not only for leading the Lakers to five NBA championships and racking up countless highlight plays, but also for being one of the greatest clutch performers of all time.

Coming into the 2020 NBA Playoffs, some had questioned if Davis had that dog in him in terms of possessing the intestinal fortitude to take control with a game hanging in the balance.

His game-winning shot and overall play on Sunday (31 points, nine rebounds and two blocks) seem to prove that he does have it.