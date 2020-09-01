- Lakers Release Round 2 Schedule for 2020 NBA Playoffs
Lakers Release Round 2 Schedule for 2020 NBA Playoffs
- Updated: September 1, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers released the schedule for their second-round series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Clear your schedules. We've got Conference Semifinals this week. pic.twitter.com/ju7iWeTnkF
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 1, 2020
The Lakers still don’t know their second-round opponent, as the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to a winner-take-all Game 7.
The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They easily handled the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.
After losing Game 1 to Portland 100-93, Los Angeles rallied off four consecutive wins to close the series.
The Lakers are on a crash course to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
The Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games and are now awaiting the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.
It is no secret that basketball fans would love to see a matchup between LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference Finals, should their respective teams make it.