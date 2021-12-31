ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed with Jeff Van Gundy on his podcast whether or not Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook still warrants the label of superstar.

“I think it’s just time to call a spade a spade,” Lowe said. “Russ is not a superstar, whatever your definition of a superstar is. And when I hear that word, what I hear is ‘could make an All-NBA team this year’ kind of player. Russ just isn’t that player anymore.”

Westbrook is no stranger to scrutiny, facing it since his time playing alongside Kevin Durant with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook is on his third team in three seasons after leaving Oklahoma City.

His turnover numbers have consistently been a subject of criticism.

“People pay attention to the turnovers, and I think he’s second in the league in turnovers behind Harden,” Lowe said. “It’s not just the turnovers, it’s the misses at the rim that are effectively turnovers because he falls over and it’s a five-on-four jailbreak the other way.”

Westbrook is averaging 4.7 turnovers a game this season with the Lakers. While his turnover numbers are still high, he continues to fill the stat sheet in other categories as he has for much of his career.

The veteran guard is averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season. The Lakers have been struggling recently in December, dropping six of their last seven games.

Los Angeles is back in action on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers will kick off 2022 on Sunday with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.